Khamenei Meets Senior Hamas Delegation, Hails Gaza Resistance as a ‘Great Achievement’

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, met with a high-ranking Hamas delegation in Tehran on Saturday, praising the Palestinian resistance for its role in the recent Gaza war and describing the ceasefire agreement as a “great achievement.”

During the meeting, which included Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish and other senior political bureau members, Khamenei commended the resistance for standing firm against both Israel and the United States.

“God Almighty granted you and the people of Gaza honor and victory,” Khamenei told the delegation. “You overcame the Zionist regime and, in reality, the US as well, preventing them from achieving any of their objectives.”

He urged the Palestinian resistance to remain steadfast and to complement its military efforts with cultural and media initiatives, alongside the ongoing reconstruction of Gaza.

Acknowledging the hardships endured by Gaza’s population over more than a year of war, Khamenei emphasized that the ultimate outcome would be “the victory of right over wrong.” He also stressed the importance of faith as an “asymmetric weapon” that strengthens the resistance against its adversaries.

The Supreme Leader praised Hamas negotiators for securing a ceasefire deal that forced Israel to halt its offensive and agree to the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners. The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine, Khamenei declared that the struggle was a “resolved matter” for Tehran and that “ultimate victory belongs to the Palestinian people.”

He urged the resistance to move forward with “strength of faith and hope for divine assistance” despite any future challenges.