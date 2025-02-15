Millions of Yemenis Rally in Support of Palestine, Reject Displacement Plans

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets in the capital, Sana’a, and several other provinces on Friday, reaffirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and rejecting all plans aimed at displacing Palestinians.

The demonstrations swept across various regions, with participants waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags while chanting slogans denouncing American and Israeli schemes—particularly the plan to seize control of Gaza and forcibly relocate its residents to neighboring countries. Protesters condemned the displacement plot as the “Crime of the Century.”

A statement released during the rallies strongly opposed any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, warning of severe consequences should U.S. and Israeli plans be implemented. It carried a stern warning to Washington and Tel Aviv, stating that former U.S. President Donald Trump “will bear the consequences of his aggressive policies if he continues with his threats.”

The statement reiterated Yemen’s steadfast commitment to Palestine, echoing the words of Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi: “We have made a promise to the Palestinian people, and we will stand by them no matter the challenges or sacrifices required.”

Furthermore, it addressed Arab nations, particularly those bordering Palestine, warning that the displacement scheme is part of the so-called “Greater Israel” project, which poses a direct threat to the entire region. The statement concluded with a decisive message: “Those who collude in this crime will face the wrath of their own people, and neither America nor Israel will protect them.”