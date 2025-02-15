Mahrah Tribes Call for Confronting Occupation Conspiracies and Preserving Stability

The head of the General Council of the People of Mahrah and Socotra, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Afrar, urged the people of Mahrah province to remain vigilant against conspiracies targeting the security and stability of the region.

During a meeting with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries on Tuesday, Al-Afrar affirmed that “Mahrah will not be a battleground for external agendas promoting extremism and terrorism.” He emphasized his firm rejection of any attempts to destabilize Mahrah or turn it into a launching pad for radical ideologies, stressing that such threats must be thwarted early.

He also reiterated his opposition to recruitment efforts based on sectarian or factional lines, warning of their dangers to social unity and security, referring to the Saudi-backed “Dera Al-Watan” factions.

Al-Afrar held the “Presidential Leadership Council,” loyal to the Saudi-led coalition, responsible for any chaos or division in the province, highlighting the crucial role of Mahrah’s tribes and dignitaries in maintaining national cohesion.

In his concluding remarks, he called for unity and collective efforts to safeguard Mahrah’s security and social fabric.