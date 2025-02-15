Yemen’s Defense Minister: Armed Forces Ready to Deliver Painful Strikes Against U.S. and Israeli Enemies.

Yemen’s Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, affirmed on Friday the readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces to execute Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi’s directives in support of Gaza and in opposition to forced displacement plans.

Speaking at a massive rally in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, Al-Atifi declared: “Yemen’s Armed Forces are prepared to follow Sayyed Abdul-Malik’s orders to strike the American and Israeli enemies.”

He added: “We will launch painful military strikes against the enemies in support of Gaza and to counter displacement efforts.”

This announcement comes in response to Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi’s recent call for the armed forces to be ready for military operations, including missile strikes, drone attacks, and naval operations, should the U.S. and Israeli occupation proceed with their plan to forcibly displace Gaza’s residents.