Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilian in Sidon, Escalating Tensions in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the coastal city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, killing one civilian and injuring three others, in yet another violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

Official Lebanese sources confirmed the attack on Monday, stating that the intended target was allegedly an official with the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas. However, initial reports indicate that all casualties were civilians.

Citing a “security source,” Israeli Army Radio also claimed that the airstrike targeted a Hamas official in Lebanon, yet the Israeli military has not provided further details about the individual allegedly targeted.

A Lebanese security source confirmed the incident, noting that the strike occurred near the sea in Sidon and marked a significant escalation in Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a dangerous escalation of Israeli hostilities.

The strike has heightened concerns about rising tensions between Israel, Lebanon, and Palestinian factions operating in the region. Israel frequently carries out targeted strikes against individuals and infrastructure it claims are linked to Hamas. However, these operations often result in civilian casualties, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Both the Lebanese government and human rights organizations have repeatedly denounced Israel’s aggressive tactics, arguing that such attacks violate international law by targeting non-combatants.

This latest assault came just two days after an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing three Lebanese civilians and injuring at least four women.

According to Lebanese media reports, the attack took place on the Jarjouh road in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, using a precision-guided missile.

While Israel claimed the strike was aimed at a senior Hezbollah commander, local sources refuted the allegation, confirming that none of the victims were affiliated with the movement.

This act of aggression adds to a growing list of Israeli violations since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in November 2024, following more than a year of Israeli military escalation against Lebanon. The conflict resulted in over 3,000 deaths, including Hezbollah fighters and leaders, such as the movement’s former secretary general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The ceasefire agreement mandated Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days, though the deadline was extended to February 18 due to Israel’s continued non-compliance.

Hezbollah, whose relentless retaliatory operations during the prolonged conflict forced Israel into approving the ceasefire deal, has vowed to defend Lebanese sovereignty against further aggression, warning that any continued violations by Tel Aviv will be met with an appropriate response.

The recent strikes came amid protests in Beirut against Israel’s breaches of the agreement. Addressing the gathering organized by Hezbollah, Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Head of the movement’s Political Council, declared, “The resistance will continue to ensure the enemy’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon and will not accept any official stance that prolongs the enemy’s presence on our land.”