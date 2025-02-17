Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 48,280 as Bodies Continue to Be Recovered

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza has risen to 48,284, with the majority of victims being women and children, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Over the past 48 hours, hospitals in Gaza have received the bodies or remains of nine victims who were pulled from the rubble, the sources confirmed.

The number of injured has also surged to 111,709, while countless victims remain trapped under the debris, as emergency and civil defense teams struggle to reach them due to the widespread destruction and lack of necessary equipment.

Although a ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, casualties continue to be reported across various parts of the region, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.