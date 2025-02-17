Netanyahu Reaffirms Rejection of Palestinian Control Over Gaza Post-War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again reiterated his firm opposition to the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” assuming control of the Gaza Strip in any post-war scenario, while also rejecting any role for the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Ma’an News Agency, Netanyahu’s stance was conveyed in an official statement issued by his office today, stating:

“As I have pledged – the day after the war in Gaza, there will be no Hamas or Palestinian Authority.”

The statement further emphasized: “I am committed to US President Donald Trump’s plan to create a different Gaza.”

Netanyahu’s remarks come in response to Arab media reports suggesting that some Palestinian resistance factions have expressed willingness to allow the Palestinian Authority to take charge of Gaza in the future.