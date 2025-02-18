Yemeni FM Discusses Strengthening Humanitarian Projects with QRCS Mission Head

Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jamal Amer, met on Tuesday with Ahmed Hassan Al-Sharaji, the head of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) mission in Yemen, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in implementing humanitarian projects, particularly in the health sector.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the key activities and initiatives carried out by QRCS in Yemen, focusing on supporting healthcare facilities and improving medical services amid the country’s ongoing crisis.

Minister Amer emphasized the Yemeni government’s support for Arab organizations and associations, commending their credibility in executing projects without hidden agendas.

For his part, Al-Sharaji reaffirmed QRCS’ commitment to providing humanitarian aid and assistance to the Yemeni people, highlighting the organization’s dedication to alleviating suffering and enhancing humanitarian response efforts across various sectors.