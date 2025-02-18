Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Southwest of Al Bayda Amid Increased Seismic Activity

The Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring and Study Center recorded a light earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale at 1:00 AM on Tuesday. The quake struck 9 kilometers southwest of Al Bayda city.

Eng. Mohammed Hussein Al-Houthi, head of the monitoring center, stated that the earthquake was classified as a light below-average tremor, but residents felt it due to its shallow depth.

He also noted that dozens of light and moderate seismic activities have been recorded in Al Bayda governorate over the past two days. The strongest was detected on Saturday evening at 7:48 PM, with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale, occurring 10 kilometers northwest of Al Bayda at a depth of 2 kilometers below the surface. This was followed by approximately 19 minor quakes, the strongest of which registered 2.6 magnitude at 11:40 PM on the same night.

Al-Houthi explained that the complex basement rock formations in the region, combined with the shallow earthquake depths ranging from 2 to 4 kilometers, contributed to residents feeling these tremors despite their low intensity.

He assured that specialists at the monitoring center continue to track seismic activity around the clock to ensure preparedness for any significant developments.