Iran Denies Claims of Seized Military Shipment to Yemen, Calls Allegations Baseless

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday dismissed media reports alleging the seizure of an Iranian-manufactured military shipment bound for Yemen, labeling the claims as false and baseless.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei stated that these accusations are part of a wider disinformation campaign aimed at tarnishing Iran’s reputation and stirring tensions, particularly as US officials conduct visits to the region.

“Iran has no military presence in Yemen, and the weapons found there have no connection to us,” Baghaei asserted.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had claimed that the intercepted shipment contained Iranian-made weapon components, drones, and communication equipment, allegedly intended for Yemen via the Red Sea.

For years, allegations of Iranian military support to Yemen have remained a contentious issue in regional geopolitics. The US, Saudi Arabia, and their allies have persistently accused Tehran of supplying weapons to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, an allegation Iran has consistently denied.