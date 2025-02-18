Egypt Sets Date for Emergency Arab Summit on Gaza in Cairo

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the Arab Republic of Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit to discuss developments in the Palestinian issue on March 4 in the capital, Cairo.

The ministry stated that logistical and organizational preparations for the summit are progressing efficiently, emphasizing that the meeting aims to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza and coordinate a unified Arab stance on the issue.

This summit comes amid the ongoing escalation in Gaza, highlighting the urgency of a collective Arab response to explore ways to halt aggression, support reconstruction efforts, and work toward a just political resolution for the Palestinian cause.