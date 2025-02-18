Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Worshipers

On Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon, dozens of extremist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, carrying out provocative tours under heavy Israeli police protection, while Muslim worshipers faced severe entry restrictions.

According to local sources, the settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate, where they roamed the courtyards provocatively and received religious briefings from rabbis about the alleged Temple Mount. Some of them were seen performing Talmudic rituals in a blatant provocation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police tightened restrictions on Muslim worshipers, barring many from entering the mosque and enforcing strict movement controls at its entrances and gates.

This escalation is part of a series of ongoing Israeli violations against Islamic holy sites in the occupied city, drawing widespread condemnation from religious and Palestinian authorities.