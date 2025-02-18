Despite Israeli Raids, UNRWA Reaffirms Commitment to Its Services in Jerusalem and the West Bank

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reaffirmed on Tuesday evening its commitment to continue providing services despite Israeli occupation forces’ incursions into its schools and educational institutions in occupied Jerusalem.

This statement was issued by UNRWA’s Media Office in the West Bank, condemning these grave violations.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces and members of the occupation municipality stormed the Vocational Training College in Qalandia Camp, ordering its immediate evacuation, which affected 350 students and 70 staff members. Troops also fired tear gas and stun grenades, while additional UNRWA schools in Sur Baher, Silwan, and Wadi Joz were subjected to forced closures.

Despite these incursions, classes continued as usual in Sur Baher and Silwan schools, while Wadi Joz school was evacuated to ensure student safety, a move UNRWA condemned as a blatant violation of UN privileges and immunities, as well as a denial of children’s right to education.

This escalation follows Israel’s decision to completely ban UNRWA operations in East Jerusalem at the end of January, as part of an ongoing targeted crackdown on humanitarian and educational institutions.