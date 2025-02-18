Israeli occupation warplanes launched airstrikes on Monday night, targeting the Litani River in southern Lebanon, marking yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources reported that Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes along the Litani River, between Lahed Bridge and Mahmoudiyeh in Aaichiyehin – Jezzine. Earlier in the day, the occupation forces also bombed Ain ez Zarqa, near Tayr Harfa in southern Tyre District.

Additionally, Israeli forces detonated two explosive devices in the town of Odaisseh, located in Marjayoun District, in a continuation of their ongoing aggressions.

This escalation comes just hours before Tuesday’s deadline for Israel to withdraw from the towns it occupied during its recent military operation. However, Israeli forces insist on maintaining their presence at five strategic border points, most of which are key hilltops overlooking Israeli settlements.