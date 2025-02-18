Hamas Announces Handing Over of Four Israeli Prisoners’ Bodies on Thursday as Part of Second Phase of Agreement

Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya announced on Tuesday evening that the resistance movement has decided to hand over the bodies of four Israeli prisoners next Thursday, followed by the release of six living prisoners on Saturday, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as per the agreement.

In a televised speech broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV, al-Hayya stated that the transfer of the bodies, including those of the Bibas family, will take place on Thursday, February 20, while Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, February 22, in accordance with the agreement. He also noted that the handover of the remaining bodies under the first phase would be completed in the sixth week of the deal.

He added, “We have also decided to release, on Saturday, February 22, the remaining six Israeli prisoners, including Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, provided that the occupation releases the Palestinian prisoners in exchange, as stipulated in the agreement.”

Al-Hayya emphasized that Hamas and the resistance are ready to immediately engage in negotiations to implement the second phase, which includes a complete ceasefire, full withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, and the completion of the prisoner exchange deal in one phase.

He further explained that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to ensure the success of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and to lay the groundwork for the second phase, in response to mediation efforts led by Qatar and Egypt. These efforts also focus on ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, heavy equipment, fuel, facilitating travel, and allowing Palestinian fishermen access to the sea.

Al-Hayya underscored that Hamas has demonstrated its commitment to the agreement, while accusing the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately stalling and attempting to evade its obligations, particularly in humanitarian aspects.

He stressed the need to compel Israel to fully implement the agreement, especially regarding the entry of heavy machinery to retrieve the bodies of Palestinian martyrs from under the rubble, as well as the bodies of Israeli prisoners who were killed due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Finally, al-Hayya called for binding international guarantees to enforce the agreement, as outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735.