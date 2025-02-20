Saudi Artillery Strikes Border Villages in Sa’adah, Causing Casualties
On Wednesday, Saudi artillery targeted border villages in Sa’adah governorate, resulting in human casualties.
According to Almasirah’s correspondent in Sa’adah, the shelling specifically struck villages in the Baqim district, causing destruction in residential areas.
Saudi attacks on border regions have repeatedly claimed the lives of civilians and African migrants, adding to a long record of violations and assaults against Yemeni residents over the years.