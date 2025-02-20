Hamas Reaffirms Readiness to Fully Implement Agreement and Achieve Its Demands
The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has reaffirmed its readiness to complete the implementation of the agreement in all its stages, emphasizing that it is waiting for the occupying force to fulfill all provisions of the humanitarian protocol.
In a brief statement on Thursday, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou stated that the occupying force has used internationally prohibited weapons against the Palestinian people while seeking to disarm the legitimate resistance.