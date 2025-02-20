Palestinian Factions Warn Israel: Returning Soldiers’ Bodies Sends a Message to Prisoners’ Families and the Government

Ratibiah Al-Natsheh, a member of the Palestinian National and Civil Action Committee, stated that the handover of Israeli soldiers’ bodies today conveys a strong message from Palestinian factions to the families of prisoners and the Israeli government. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Mujahideen Brigades.

In a televised interview, Al-Natsheh emphasized that this move reaffirms the failure of the Israeli military to recover its captives alive through excessive force, asserting that the Palestinian resistance is firmly establishing its own terms.

She added that the Palestinian factions sent a clear warning during the handover: any military escalation by Israel will result in its soldiers being returned in coffins. This message is primarily directed at the families of the prisoners, as well as the Israeli government and army.