Lebanese Army: Israeli Occupation Continues to Violate Sovereignty, Evades Full Withdrawal

The Lebanese army has condemned the Israeli occupation for failing to uphold its commitments to the ceasefire agreement and continuing to violate Lebanese sovereignty, asserting that it has not fully withdrawn from occupied Lebanese territories.

This statement, issued on Wednesday, marks the army’s first official response to Israel’s ongoing presence at five border points in southern Lebanon, despite the February 18 withdrawal deadline.

The army clarified that its military units are continuing their deployment across all southern border towns in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

It further stated that the Israeli army remains stationed at several border points inside Lebanese territory, persistently evading its obligations and violating Lebanese sovereignty through repeated attacks that threaten Lebanon’s security and its citizens.

The statement emphasized that Israel has failed to fully comply with the required withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in accordance with international charters and UN resolutions, most notably Resolution 1701.