One Month of Aggression on Jenin: 27 Martyrs, 3,000 Families Displaced, and Widespread Destruction

The Israeli aggression on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank enters its first month today, Wednesday, leaving 27 martyrs, dozens of injuries and detainees, and unprecedented destruction.

Yesterday, the occupation army deployed additional military reinforcements, including large water tanks and mobile rooms for soldiers, while its bulldozers continued to destroy streets in several neighborhoods of the camp amid low-altitude drone surveillance over Jenin and its surroundings.

Jenin Mayor Muhammad Jarar confirmed in a statement that the occupation has adopted a pattern of random destruction, systematically targeting infrastructure, burning, and demolishing homes to render the camp uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, the media committee in Jenin camp reported that nearly 3,000 families have been left homeless after the destruction of their homes and property, with Israeli forces deliberately setting fire to several houses.

The committee further stated that the Israeli aggression on Jenin and its camp resulted in 27 martyrs, including one killed by Palestinian Authority security forces, along with dozens of injuries and massive destruction of infrastructure and property.

Israeli forces continue to blockade the entrances of Jenin camp with earth mounds while soldiers stationed at checkpoints fire live bullets at civilians attempting to pass.

The aggression began on January 21 under the Israeli military operation named “Iron Walls,” which the occupation claims aims to “thwart terrorism in the northern West Bank.”