Israeli Airstrikes and Artillery Shelling Target Syrian Cities, Causing Destruction

On Tuesday evening, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Saasaa area in southern Syria, while artillery shelling struck residential areas in Daraa, causing significant infrastructure damage.

In an official statement, the Israeli military claimed that its warplanes targeted “military sites” around the town of Saasaa under the command of the 210th Division, asserting that its operations “will continue to eliminate any threats against Israel.”

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israeli forces shelled the Yarmouk Valley area in the western countryside of Daraa with heavy artillery, with no reported human casualties.