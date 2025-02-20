Lebanon Recovers Its Martyrs: 23 Bodies Retrieved After Israeli Withdrawal from the South

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Lebanon announced on Tuesday the recovery of 23 martyrs’ bodies following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the border towns in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Civil Defense confirmed that rescue teams, in full coordination with the Lebanese army, continue their search and field survey operations in areas affected by the Israeli aggression, following the directives of Civil Defense Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah.

The statement detailed that on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, specialized teams recovered 14 bodies in Mays al-Jabal, 3 in Markaba, 3 in Kfar Kila, and 3 in Adaisseh.

On Tuesday morning, Lebanese civilians began returning to their devastated border villages under the protection of the Lebanese army, after Israeli forces withdrew from the south while maintaining control over five strategic points.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces committed eight new ceasefire violations, including air raids and house bombings.

At dawn on Tuesday, Israeli forces withdrew from the areas they had reoccupied after October 7, 2023, in accordance with ceasefire and truce agreements in Lebanon. However, on Monday, Israel declared that its troops would remain stationed at five “strategic points” inside Lebanese territory.