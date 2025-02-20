International condemnation of the Israeli enemy forces storming Jerusalem schools

The United Nations condemned today, Wednesday, the Israeli enemy forces storming UNRWA schools in Jerusalem.

The United Nations considered the enemy’s storming of UNRWA schools in occupied Jerusalem a violation of the sanctity of UN facilities.

It also stressed that firing tear gas and sound bombs in an educational environment while students are in classrooms is unacceptable.

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that the Israeli police storming of UNRWA schools in Jerusalem and Qalandia on Tuesday and ordering their closure “constitutes a violation of the basic right to education, as well as a violation of the privileges and immunities of the United Nations.”

Lazzarini stressed, in a statement via the “X” platform, “the right of children to access education must be preserved, and UN facilities must be protected and respected at all times and in all places.”

He explained that the raid resulted in the deprivation of education for 250 children in 3 schools in East Jerusalem, and 350 students at the Qalandia Training Center.

According to Lazzarini, “there were at least 350 students and 30 staff members at the site, and they were all affected by this raid,” indicating that “tear gas and sound bombs were fired” during the raid.

He continued: “Earlier this morning, Israeli police officers accompanied employees from the Jerusalem Municipality to a number of UNRWA schools, and issued orders to close them.”

