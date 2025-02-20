Psychological Warfare: Israeli Drones Used to Terrorize and Threaten Palestinians

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, based in Geneva, has warned that the Israeli occupation is deploying drones as a psychological warfare tool to instill fear among Palestinians in Gaza, pressuring them to accept a US-Israeli plan for forced displacement.

In a video posted on X, the organization documented alarming instances of Israeli quadcopter drones broadcasting pre-recorded threats to civilians, warning them of further displacement and destruction.

One particularly chilling message from the drones stated: “If you do not wake up from slumber, they will bring a second and third Nakba upon you”, followed by the sound of an ambulance siren.

A New Nakba Using Modern Methods

The term “Nakba” refers to the ethnic cleansing of 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of over 530 Palestinian towns and villages during the creation of Israel in 1948. Today, Israel continues its policies through more advanced methods, with its 16-month war on Gaza killing over 48,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Drone Warfare: From Surveillance to Execution

Israeli forces use drones for espionage, issuing displacement orders, terrorizing civilians with loud noises, and most dangerously—targeting Palestinians for assassination.

In April 2024, this tactic escalated in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where residents reported that Israeli drones played recorded sounds of crying babies and screaming women to lure civilians outside—only for them to be targeted by Israeli snipers.

“It was terrifying,” one resident recounted. “We thought someone was in danger, but it was a trap. I saw two people in front of me get shot, and we couldn’t help them due to the ongoing gunfire.”

In October 2024, before Israeli forces raided and burned Kamal Adwan Hospital, drones were deployed to instruct those inside to evacuate immediately. Medical staff reported that critically ill patients, including infants in incubators, could not be moved without risking their lives.

International Witnesses Expose Israeli War Crimes

In November 2024, British retired surgeon Prof. Nizam Mamode, who volunteered at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, testified before the UK Parliament’s International Development Committee about the horrific conditions.

He revealed how drones followed bombings to target civilians assisting the wounded. “Children would tell us: ‘I was lying on the ground after a bomb had dropped, and this quadcopter came down and shot me,’” he recounted, visibly shaken.

Global Condemnation and Genocide Allegations

These brutal tactics have drawn international outrage, particularly as Israel faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, marking an unprecedented legal move against Israeli leadership.

source:- press TV