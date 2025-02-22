Mass Demonstration in Al Mahrah Demands Foreign Forces’ Withdrawal and Rejects Occupation

In the occupied Al Mahrah Governorate, a massive demonstration took place, with participants expressing their absolute rejection of the continued presence of the Saudi-Emirati occupation coalition, holding it fully responsible for the worsening economic and living conditions in the occupied areas.

Protesters reaffirmed their legitimate demands for better living conditions and the immediate withdrawal of the Saudi-Emirati coalition, which they blame for the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

They emphasized that this demonstration is part of a broader popular movement against the destructive policies imposed by the coalition, which have exacerbated the suffering of citizens. Participants also reiterated their firm rejection of any foreign military presence in the governorate.

The demonstrators called for escalating protests and intensifying efforts to resist foreign intervention until their demands for dignity and security are met.

The march concluded with a strong message: the people of Al Mahrah refuse to live under deteriorating conditions, corruption, and exploitation. They vowed to continue their struggle to reclaim their rights, regardless of the challenges and sacrifices ahead.