The unions in occupied Aden have called for a comprehensive civil disobedience to protest the deteriorating economic and living conditions and to reject the starvation policies imposed by the occupiers and their mercenary agents.

The Federation of Southern Workers’ Unions has urged massive participation in a million-man march scheduled for Monday, February 24, followed by an unprecedented escalation phase. This includes sit-ins in front of revenue facilities to prevent financial outflows, demonstrations at Maashiq Palace gates, and widespread civil disobedience aimed at paralyzing movement in the occupied south.

Meanwhile, mass protests continue across Aden, Al-Dhale’e, Lahj, Abyan, and Shabwa, with hundreds of outraged citizens taking to the streets, blocking major roads, burning tires, and tearing down banners and pictures of mercenary leaders. The demonstrations come as a direct response to the total collapse of the electricity system and the continued devaluation of the national currency.