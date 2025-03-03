2 Palestinians martyred by enemy fire in Rafah 3 injured in Khan Yunis

This morning, Monday, two young Palestinians were martyred by Israeli enemy fire in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Palestine Today News Agency quoted local sources as saying that the two young men, Musa Qishta and Khaled Al-Shaer, were martyred by Israeli fire in central Rafah.

Three citizens were also injured as a result of shelling by a Zionist helicopter on the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.