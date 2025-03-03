Euro-Mediterranean: “Israel” is determined to continue genocide in Gaza

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that cutting off humanitarian aid and inflammatory official statements “confirm Israel’s intention to continue the crime of genocide in Gaza, and a premeditated intention to destroy the Palestinians of the Strip.”

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor noted in a press release today, Monday, that “there is no exception or legal justification that allows “Israel” to deprive Palestinians of basic humanitarian aid.”

It warned that the occupation “is not content with using aid as a negotiating card to achieve political or military gains, but is implementing a systematic starvation policy in an attempt to create deadly living conditions that make it impossible for Palestinians to remain in Gaza.”