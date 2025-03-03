Number of Palestinian martyrs in Gaza rises to 48,397 martyrs

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today, Monday, that the death toll from the Zionist aggression has risen to 48,397 martyrs and 111,824 injuries since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported in a statement today, Monday, that nine martyrs and 21 injuries arrived at the hospitals of the Strip within 48 hours.

The ministry explained that among the martyrs, four were pulled out from under the rubble, and five new martyrs were killed as a result of the bombing and the bullets of the occupation.