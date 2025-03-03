9 martyrs, including 4 recovered, 21 injured in Gaza Strip within 48 hours

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that nine martyrs and 21 injured arrived at the hospitals of the Strip within 48 hours.

The ministry explained, in a statement, today, Monday, that among the martyrs, four were recovered from under the rubble, and five new martyrs were killed as a result of the bombing and bullets of the occupation.

It indicated that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.