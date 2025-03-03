Hamas: Continued closure of Gaza’s crossings is collective punishment crime & violation of international law

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) emphasized that the Zionist enemy’s continued closure of Gaza Strip crossings to humanitarian aid and goods constitutes a “crime of collective punishment” against civilians and a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

In a press statement on Monday evening, the movement explained that preventing the entry of food, medicine and basic needs to the besieged Strip is a “full-fledged war crime” and an attempt to suffocate more than two million Palestinians living in catastrophic humanitarian conditions, amid the occupation’s disregard for humanitarian values and international conventions.

Hamas added that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public announcement of his decision to prevent the entry of aid into Gaza “reflects his disregard for international law” and his continued commission of crimes against the Palestinians, benefiting from American political support and international cover.

The movement called on Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the United Nations and the international community, to take urgent action to stop this “humanitarian crime” and work to enter the aid immediately, to break the siege that threatens the lives of the population in light of the continued escalation and Zionist violations.