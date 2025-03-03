43 days after ceasefire: Israeli violations escalate, Kerem Shalom continues to be closed

The Israeli occupation forces continued their violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on the 43rd day, as these violations during the past twenty-four hours led to the martyrdom of six Palestinians and the injury of six others.

Palestinian media reported that two brothers from the Al-Masry family were martyred as a result of shelling by an Israeli drone east of the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with intense tank fire.

The media added that a Palestinian woman was martyred and two others were injured in shelling by Israeli drones on the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Three Palestinian citizens were also martyred in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, one by sniper fire in the center of the city and two in an airstrike east of it.