Intel Conference Emphasizes Resistance Against Palestinian Displacement

Participants at the international conference “Palestine: From the Nakba to the Flood” have declared that Palestinian resistance is crucial in preventing displacement, asserting that forced displacement since 1948 is an ongoing crime.

The conference, attended by academics, human rights activists, and figures from Yemen and globally, issued a statement affirming the inalienable right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes. They reiterated that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine and condemned attempts to erase its identity.

Key points from the conference statement:

Resistance is Essential: Jihad and resistance, particularly armed resistance, are legitimate rights under international law and are necessary to counter displacement and settlement plans.

National Unity: Unifying national ranks and strengthening collaboration among Palestinian factions is vital to confront Israeli projects.

Popular Movements: Intensifying popular protests and movements domestically and internationally is crucial to oppose displacement policies.

International Accountability: Holding Israel occupation accountable for displacement and settlement crimes before international courts, including the ICC, is imperative.

Rejection of Settlement Projects: All settlement projects and attempts to liquidate the refugee issue are rejected.

Media and Economic Support: Enhancing media coverage of Israeli crimes, supporting economic development in Palestinian territories, and exposing Israeli propaganda are vital.

Human Rights Documentation: Encouraging human rights institutions to document Israeli crimes and publish reports on violations against Palestinians.

International Solidarity: Strengthening international campaigns, including the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, is crucial.

Diaspora Role: Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic communities abroad must support the Palestinian cause and raise awareness.

Digital Archive: Creating a digital archive documenting Israeli crimes is necessary.

Documentary Production: Producing documentaries that depict Palestinian suffering and counter Zionist propaganda is essential.

The conference concluded by saluting the resilience of the Palestinian people and prisoners, emphasizing that resistance will continue until liberation and return.