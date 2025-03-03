PM launches strategic digital transformation project

Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi inaugurated on Monday a strategic orientation project aimed at leading digital transformation in Yemen at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The project focuses on digital transformation, developing ICT and postal infrastructure, achieving comprehensive digitalization across sectors, and building a digital economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. It also aims to strengthen national cybersecurity, enhance digital skills, and modernize legal frameworks for the ICT and postal sector.

Prime Minister al-Rahawi praised the ministry’s leadership and staff for their commitment to this vital initiative, highlighting its importance for state institutions and national technical development. He acknowledged the ministry’s role in cybersecurity and its efforts to maintain services across Yemen, including in areas under occupation, despite challenges posed by external actors.

Al-Rahawi condemned attempts to alter the demographic reality of Socotra and reiterated Yemen’s readiness to confront any escalation in Gaza or aggression against the Yemeni people.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Mohammed al-Mahdi, emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s modernization efforts and aims to transform Yemen into a digitally advanced nation. He detailed the project’s vision, mission, values, and strategic goals, developed by a specialized advisory team.

The strategic direction is based on Republican Resolution No. 44 of 1446 AH, which mandates the ministry to lead digital transformation and provide modern ICT services. The ministry plans to host Yemen’s first digital transformation conference, preceded by workshops with relevant stakeholders.

Engineer Amin al-Harthi, head of the advisory team, outlined the project’s focus on emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, drawing from best international practices. He highlighted the analysis of the ministry’s structure and its realignment with new legal directives.

Presentations were also given on digital transformation initiatives within the SADAD platform and the importance of cloud computing for government institutions. The event was attended by various government officials and ICT sector leaders.