Oil Minister Discusses National Geophysical Survey Company Establishment

A meeting, chaired by Oil and Minerals Minister Dr. Abdullah Al-Amir, discussed aspects related to establishing project a national company for geophysical surveys.

The meeting listened to the presentation of the study team consisting of geophysical survey experts and leaders of the units supervising the project, represented by the Oil Exploration and Production Authority, the Yemeni Company for Oil , Mineral Investments , the Geological Survey , Mineral Resources Authority, on the technical and economic details of the project.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the project to establish a national company specialized in this field, and its role in enhancing local capabilities in the field of oil and gas exploration and utilization of natural resources.

At the meeting, the Oil Minister emphasized the importance of the project to contribute to developing the technical capabilities of Yemeni cadres and enhancing the chances of discovering new natural resources that contribute to supporting the national economy.

The establishment of a national company for geophysical surveys is an important step to achieve sustainable development in this vital sector.