Popular rejection of the Emirati presence and tampering with the island and its capabilities and plundering its wealth has escalated in the occupied Yemeni archipelago of Socotra.

This comes amidst the recent escalation of Abu Dhabi’s expansionist movements on the ground by strengthening its military and economic presence in the archipelago.

One of the most prominent manifestations of this tampering is the Emirati holding company’s acquisition of Socotra Airport, which created a state of tension and an open sit-in by airport workers who announced their categorical rejection of handing over the airport’s management to an Emirati company.

Since February 20, workers at Socotra International Airport have begun an open sit-in in protest against the decision to hand over the airport’s management to the Emirati “Eastern Triangle” company.

According to media sources, workers reject this step that will give the Emirati company full control over the airport, including replacing current employees with others affiliated with the company, which they consider a violation of the Yemeni Civil Aviation Law and an infringement of the airport’s sovereignty and employees’ rights.

This comes amidst complete silence from the mercenaries at a time when popular rejection of Abu Dhabi is escalating and prices continue to rise as a result of the monopoly of Emirati companies.

It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi has previously sought to invest in ports and airports in strategic areas around the Red Sea, which reflects its clear interest in controlling sea lanes and military expansion in the region.