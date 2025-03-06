A child Was Injured By The Zionist Enemy’s Bullets, South Of Hebron

A Palestinian child (14 years old) was injured on Wednesday evening by live bullets from the Zionist enemy forces, during their raid on the village of Al-Rihiya, south of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank.

