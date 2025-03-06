Marouf: The Available Goods Are Not Enough For Gaza Residents

Head of the Government Media Office, Salama Maarouf, confirmed today, Thursday, with figures, that the currently available goods are not enough to meet the needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip for a few days, denying the occupation’s claims that they are enough for months.

Maarouf reported that 161,820 tons of the total amount that has entered the Gaza Strip since January 19 during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, and this number includes aid, food baskets, food parcels, and various commodities such as sugar, rice, oil, vegetables, legumes, and canned goods.

He said: This means that the share of one person of these food commodities does not exceed 60 kg, noting that a study confirmed that the consumption of such commodities per person per month in the West Bank reaches 36 kg.

Maarouf confirmed that these figures confirm that the currently available goods are not enough to meet the needs of 2,450,000 people inside the Strip for more than a few days, not months, as the occupation claims.

Israel has continued to close the crossings for five days, following the decision of the occupation government’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip starting last Sunday. Netanyahu is using the cessation of aid as a blackmail and pressure card, in an attempt to evade entering into negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which was supposed to begin on February 3.