Arab Summit In Cairo Approved Egyptian Plan For Gaza Reconstruction

The emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on Tuesday adopted Egypt’s plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and a political resolution to the ongoing crisis.

In its final statement, the summit reaffirmed the priority of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledging the significant challenges facing its implementation. The statement also rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians and reiterated support for a two-state solution.

The Arab leaders discussed the establishment of a new security and political framework for Gaza, calling on the UN Security Council to deploy international peacekeeping forces in both the West Bank and Gaza.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stated that the summit’s final declaration underscores the importance of completing a ceasefire agreement and mentions the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the Palestinian Prime Minister at the summit’s conclusion, Aboul Gheit stressed that the reconstruction plan aimed to ensure that both Gaza and the West Bank remained under a unified authority.

He further emphasized that the extraordinary summit reaffirmed the Arab position rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people under any pretext. He added that the reconstruction plan outlines a political and security pathway for Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced the adoption of the summit’s final statement, as well as Egypt’s plan for the reconstruction and development of Gaza.

Prospects for reconstruction

During the summit, Sisi confirmed his country’s efforts to form an independent committee to administer Gaza, working in coordination with Palestinian authorities. He stated that this committee, responsible for overseeing the reconstruction process, would pave the way for the Palestinian Authority’s return to governance.

According to Sisi, Egypt is training Palestinian security personnel to assume control of the Strip’s security in the coming phase. Sisi also condemned Israeli violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and warned against continued provocations at al-Aqsa Mosque.

Furhtermore, he described the normalization agreement between his country and the Israeli occupation as a model for transforming conflict into peace and prosperity.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the Arab initiative for rebuilding Gaza and urged US President Donald Trump to support reconstruction efforts without displacing Palestinians.

He outlined a Palestinian vision centered on the Palestinian Authority assuming governance in Gaza through its official institutions, adopting Egypt’s plan, and ensuring the success of an international reconstruction conference set to be hosted by Cairo next month.

Abbas also expressed readiness to hold general elections next year, contingent on favorable conditions, and announced the creation of a vice-presidential position for both the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

