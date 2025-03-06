Hamas: Starvation Policy Practiced By Occupation Is An Extension Of Genocidal War Against Gaza

Hamas’ spokesman Hazem Qassem stated on Wednesday that the starvation policy being enforced by the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza is an extension of the genocidal war.

Qassem emphasized in a press statement that this terrorist behavior by the occupation highlights the urgent need to take practical steps to prevent the Israeli occupation from continuing the starvation policy that paves the way for its plan to displace our people in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist enemy continues for the fourth consecutive day, to close the Karam Abu Salem crossing in the southeast of the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and goods into the sector.

The closure of the crossing comes after the decision by the criminal Zionist Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to halt all goods and supplies to Gaza starting from last Sunday.

Criminal Netanyahu is using the suspension of aid as a tool of extortion and pressure, attempting to evade entering the second phase of the ceasefire agreement negotiations, which were supposed to begin on February 3rd