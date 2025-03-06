Inauguration Eid clothing project for martyrs’ families & missing persons in Hajjah

Hajjah branch of the General Authority for Martyrs’ Families Welfare in Hajjah province inaugurated on Thursday the Eid clothing project for 5,867 children of martyrs and missing persons.

At the inauguration, Deputy Governor Ahmed Al-Akhfesh, the head of the Grievance Redressal Authority, Judge Abdulmajid Sharaf al-Din, and the director of the Martyrs’ Families Welfare Authority branch, Mutahar Safiuddin, opened the Eid clothing exhibition for the martyrs’ families.

Al-Akhfesh and Judge Sharaf al-Din praised the revolutionary leadership’s interest in the martyrs’ families. They praised the role of the Martyrs’ Families Welfare Authority in implementing projects that benefit these families.

At the inauguration, in the presence of the director of the province’s economy, industry and investment office, Mahmoud Wahban, and the deputy mobilization officer in the city’s directorate square, Hassan al-Assi, the director of the authority’s branch, Mutahar Safieddine, and his deputy, Ashraf al-Azzi, explained that the project comes within a series of projects implemented by the authority for the martyrs’ families and missing persons on the holy month occasion.

They explained that 21 exhibitions have been allocated in the province center and districts to benefit the children of martyrs and missing persons, in addition to providing money in the amount of 25,000 riyals for Eid clothing for 582 children of martyrs and missing persons in Tihama.

They stressed that sponsorships were disbursed to the children of martyrs and missing persons at the end of Shaaban and will be disbursed to them again at the end of the holy month, in addition to the martyrs’ fathers and mothers.