Field visit to monitor markets in Al-Muftah, Kahlan Ash-Sharaf districts in Hajjah

The Economy, Industry and Investment Office in Hajjah Governorate carried out a field visit to Al-Muftah and Kahlan al-Sharaf districts to monitor the prices of basic commodities and foodstuffs.

The Director of the Economy and Industry Office in the Governorate, Mahmoud Wahban, explained that the field visit came within the framework of a broad campaign to monitor and ensure adherence to the specified price list and its advertising, the quality of storage, and not trading in expired or non-standard materials and boycotted goods.

He stated that during the visit, awareness is raised about the dangers of slaughtering female livestock on livestock and its effects on the national economy, as well as awareness of the importance of supporting local products, in addition to inspecting the workflow in the office branches.

The directors of the Economy Branch in Al-Muftah, Talal Qawara and Kahlan al-Sharaf Yahya Mahoub, and the relevant departments in the office participated in the visit.