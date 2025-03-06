Hamas in response to Trump’s statements: Threats complicate matters, encourage enemy to evade

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed today, Thursday, that the US President’s threats regarding the Zionist prisoners complicate matters with the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation not to implement its provisions.

The movement’s spokesman Hazem Qassem said in statements to the Anatolia News Agency that an agreement was signed and Washington was a mediator in it and includes the release of all prisoners in three stages, “Hamas has implemented what it was required to do in the first stage, while “Israel” is evading the second stage.”

He continued, “The US administration is required to pressure the occupation to enter into negotiations for the second stage as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.”

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on his social media account, “Social Truth,” “Release all hostages now, not later, and immediately return all bodies of the people you killed, or it’s over for you.”