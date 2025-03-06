Gaza Police: Explosives engineering officer injured while dismantling occupation remnants

A Palestinian explosives engineering officer in the North Gaza Governorate was moderately injured while performing his duty in dismantling objects from the occupation remnants, after the explosives engineering department received a call stating that three young men were injured as a result of a suspicious object exploding east of Jabalia camp.

The spokesman for the General Directorate of Police in the Gaza Strip, Colonel Muhammad Al-Zarqa, called on citizens in a statement today, Thursday, to stay away from any strange objects or war remnants, and to report them immediately.

He appealed to the concerned international institutions to provide personal protective equipment for explosives engineering personnel, “who risk their lives and work without the minimum capabilities or personal safety equipment.”