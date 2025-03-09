In response to enemy’s announcement of cutting electricity to Gaza: Hamas Electricity cut off since beginning of aggression

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” said that “the Zionist enemy forces have cut off electricity from Gaza Strip since the beginning of its aggression in October 2023.”

This came in response to the announcement by the Zionist enemy forces, on Sunday evening, to completely cut off electricity from Gaza Strip.

Quds Press quoted the movement’s spokesman Hazem Qassem as saying that “Israel has practically cut off electricity from Gaza Strip since the start of its war in October 2023.”

Earlier today, the so-called “Minister of Energy” in the occupation government, Eli Cohen, said that he “instructed, in accordance with the powers entrusted to him, to stop selling electricity to the Gaza Strip,” which will lead to an immediate cessation of the flow of electricity to the Strip, which will lead to an immediate cessation of the flow of electricity to the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Electricity Company announced yesterday, Saturday, that “the power outage for more than 519 days has constituted an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

It referred to “the great challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza Strip.”

The Gaza ceasefire agreement went into effect on January 19, 2025, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

At the beginning of this month, the first phase of the agreement, which lasted 42 days, came to an end, and the enemy forces are avoiding entering the second phase, which includes ending the aggression.

With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, enemy forces once again closed all crossings leading to Gaza to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid, and threatened other escalatory measures up to the resumption of the genocidal war.

Between October 7, 2023 and January 19, 2025, with US and European support, the occupation forces committed a genocide in Gaza that left more than 160,000 Palestinians martyred and injured, most of them children , women, and more than 14,000 missing.