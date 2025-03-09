US-Saudi Aggression US-Saudi-Emirati crimes on this day in history

On this day, March 9, scores of civilians, including children, women and African migrants, were killed or injured in air and ground attacks launched by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on Yemeni governorates.

On March 9, 2016, three citizens were killed and a fourth was injured in a raid launched by the aggression’s aircraft on a car belonging to a citizen on the main road in Al-Humaidat District in Jawf Governorate, and a series of raids were launched on Al-Ghail and Barat Al-Anan Districts.

Citizen Yahya Al-Za’bali was killed and Muhammad Mohsen Firas was injured as a result of the aircraft targeting the latter’s car with a raid on the main road in Aqabat Bayhan in Shabwa Governorate.

The aggressive aircraft launched three raids on Al-Farijah area in Arhab District, a raid on Al-Arqoub area in Khawlan District, and a series of raids on the areas of Bran, Malh and Al-Fardah in Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, which led to severe damage to citizens’ homes, agricultural lands and sheep pastures.

The enemy aircraft launched five raids on Mount Haylan in Sirwah District, and one raid on the Al-Atf area in Majzar District in Marib Governorate.

On March 9, 2017, a woman and two children were killed and another child was injured in an air raid by the aggression aircraft that targeted a citizen’s house in the Al-Mazraq area in Haradh District in Hajjah Governorate, and launched three raids on Midi District.

The enemy aircraft launched two raids with cluster bombs on the Maswara area in Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, which led to damage to citizens’ homes and agricultural lands. In the same district, it launched an air raid on Mount Yam, an air raid on the Ramada Junction, four air raids west of Mount Al-Manara, and three air raids on Al-Aqran Dam, one of which used a cluster bomb.

The aggression’s air force launched two cluster bomb raids on Wadi Khalab in Sa’ada governorate, one on Al-Malahiz area in Al-Dhaher border directorate, two raids on the main road in Wadi Al-Abu Jabara in Kitaf district, and three raids on Al-Tala’ah area in Najran sector, while various areas of the border directorate of Munabih were subjected to Saudi missile shelling that targeted citizens’ homes and farms.

The aggression’s air force launched a raid on Mount Hilan in Sirwah district in Marib governorate, three raids on Kahboub area in Lahj governorate, two raids on Bajil district, and four raids on Al-Khokha district in Hodeida governorate, and the aggression’s Apache helicopters bombed various areas on the West Coast.

On March 9, 2018, three citizens were killed in two raids by the aggression’s air force that targeted a farm in Al-Hajlan area in Sirwah district in Marib governorate.

A woman was killed in artillery shelling by the Saudi army on the border district of Razih in Sa’ada governorate, while another woman was injured in missile and artillery shelling on various areas of the border district of Shada.

Scattered areas of the district of Munabih were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeting citizens’ farms and roads, while the air force launched two raids on the Al-Malaheez area in Al-Dhaher district, and ten raids on the Al-Azhar, Al-Qad and Al-Hajlah areas in the border district of Razih, causing severe damage to citizens’ property.

In the same governorate, the enemy air force launched a raid on a citizen’s house and farm in the Al-Zamaah area in Baqim district, two raids on Shada district, three raids on the Al-Far’ area in Kitaf district, and a raid on the Al-Tala’ah site in Najran.

Four children were injured by a shell fired by the aggression mercenaries on Sami’ district in Taiz governorate, while the air force launched a raid on At-Ta’izziyah district.

The aggression’s air force launched two raids on Al-Mansouriyah district and Hodeida International Airport, and three raids on a citizen’s farm in Tohaita district in Hodeida governorate.

On March 9, 2019, the aggression’s air force targeted a car of displaced persons in the Sudain area in Kushar district in Hajjah governorate, and launched four raids on other areas in the district, a raid on Bakil Al-Mir district, a raid on Abs district, and a raid on Ahem district.

The Saudi army launched a missile and artillery bombardment targeting the border district of Razih in Sa’ada governorate, causing damage to citizens’ property, while the air force launched two raids on Al-Safra district in the governorate, and two raids on Bart district in Jawf governorate.

In Hodeida governorate, the mercenaries shelled Kuwait Hospital and Al-Ittihad Hotel in the 7th of July area with machine guns, and targeted a citizen’s house with a mortar shell in Al-Hinud neighborhood in Al-Hawak district, and intensively shelled residential neighborh