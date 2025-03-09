Judicial Council backs leader’s ultimatum on Gaza aid delivery

The Supreme Judicial Council has expressed its support for the Revolution Leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s recent announcement, which issued a deadline to Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released, the Council affirmed its backing for the Leader’s “responsible and courageous” stance, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression and ending the siege on Gaza and occupied Palestine.

The Judicial Council reiterated its call for the international community, global citizens, and human rights organizations to take action against “Israeli tyranny” and its alleged plans to displace Gazans and undermine the Palestinian cause.