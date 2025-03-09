Leader of Revolution: What is happening in Syria of crimes represents great lesson for all peoples of nation about reality of Takfiri groups

Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Sunday stressed that what is happening in Syria of crimes represents a great lesson for all the peoples of the nation about the reality of the Takfiri groups and their crimes.

The Leader of the Revolution indicated in a speech he gave this evening regarding the developments in the situation in Syria, broadcast by al-Masirah Channel as part of its news bulletin, that the practices of the Takfiri groups in Syria are a danger that threatens the perpetrators of these crimes and their sponsors with divine punishments.

He said, “The crimes committed by the Takfiri groups in Syria are condemned and must be denounced by everyone, and everyone who has a conscience must strive to stop these crimes.” He pointed out that what is happening in Syria reveals the insistence of the Takfiri groups to continue their brutal criminal behavior by killing innocent people in hideous and terrifying ways.

The Leader stressed that the responsibility for these crimes does not lie solely with the Takfiri groups, but also with their sponsors who provide financial, political and military support.

He warned that the consequences of the crimes committed in Syria will be dire for the Takfiris and their supporters, as they feel that they have secured themselves with the United States and Europe, which gives them freedom to act without deterrence.

The leader explained that the Takfiri groups in Syria are committing genocide crimes against defenseless Syrian citizens, documenting these crimes with videos and publishing them on social media, which reflects their brutality and criminality.

He pointed out that the Takfiris in Syria are providing a great service to the Israeli and American enemy by tearing apart the Syrian social fabric, while both the Americans and the Israelis seek to present themselves as saviors of the Syrian people.

The leader pointed out that Israel announced its protection of the Druze in Sweida, which made these Takfiri groups avoid attacking them, as they respect them because of this announced support.

He added, “The American presents himself as a protector of the Kurds in the areas where they are located, where he arms and recruits them, while the rest of the Syrian people feel that they are being targeted, because they are not under the protection of the Americans like the Kurds, nor under the protection of the Israelis like the Druze.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi pointed out that the rest of the Syrian people see themselves as permissible, being killed in cold blood and simply, without any objection or criticism from the Arab and Islamic world.

He described the brutality and criminality of the Takfiri groups as “American, Israeli, Zionist, Jewish engineering”, stressing that they hatched them, created them, and prepared them for that role.

The Leader stressed that the Takfiris serve the Jewish Zionist goals in distorting Islam, as the Takfiri groups present themselves as religious and jihadist groups, while they move with all brutality and criminality to kill innocent peaceful people and dismantle peoples from within.

He stated that the Takfiri groups, since they took control of Syria, have not fired a single bullet against the Israeli enemy despite its invasion of southern Syria, indicating that the Takfiri groups present the enemies as protectors and saviors in order to accept their occupation.

He pointed out that the Takfiris have circulated to their media outlets and activists not to use the term “enemy” to describe the Israeli enemy, indicating that the regional sponsors of the Takfiris are trying to present them in their media outlets in a different way and that they are security and an army, but things are clear.

The Leader explained that what is happening in Syria is very unfortunate, and that the Arabs and Muslims are silent about these crimes in order for the Americans, Europeans and Israel to present themselves as protectors of the peoples.

He stressed that Islam is innocent of the crimes and brutality of the Takfiri groups, and that jihad in the way of Allah is a sacred title and innocent of their crimes.

The Leader reiterated that the Takfiri groups are not jihadists, and if they were jihadists they would have confronted the Israeli enemy.

They are not religious, but criminals who believe in falsehood. He called on those who doubt this talk to see the crimes documented by these groups.