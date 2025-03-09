Supreme Political Council Announces Full Readiness For Naval Operations If 4-Day Gaza Aid Deadline Passes

The Supreme Political Council affirmed the full readiness of the armed forces and all relevant agencies to implement the directives of the Leader of the Revolution if the four-day deadline expires without the entry of aid into Gaza.

In a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency SABA, the council welcomed the announcement by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik in which he gave the Israeli enemy a 4-day deadline to bring aid to Gaza.

The Council stated that the stance stems from religious, humanitarian, and principled duty, reflecting Yemen’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

“The naval operations aim to blockade the Zionist enemy and stop genocide against Palestinians, especially in the light of the weak Arab stances towards the central cause of the nation,” the statement read.

The Supreme Political Council praised the responsible public stance supporting the declaration of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi, emphasizing that it will be reflected in all areas, as it was during the 15 months of the “Al-Aqsa Flood’ battle.”

It affirmed that the US, UK, and Western nations are blatantly collaborating with the occupying entity in Palestine, which usurps its land and continues to violate treaties and agreements.

The Council stressed that the Zionist enemy and its allies bear full responsibility for the resumption of Yemeni naval operations, warning of serious consequences if their aggression continues.