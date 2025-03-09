Three Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza

Three Palestinian citizens were martyred on Saturday morning in Israeli enemy attacks in the east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, an Israeli drone bombed a gathering of citizens in the Abu Halawa area of eastern Rafah, killing two of them. The martyrs were identified as Mahmoud al-Hissi and Mahdi Jarghoun.

Another citizen, identified as Abdul-Moneim, was also martyred in an Israeli gunfire attack in George street in at-Tannour neighborhood in the east of Rafah.

Earlier, local sources reported that Israeli tanks fired machine guns near the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza.

These renewed attacks on Gaza occurred as the Israeli occupation government continues to defy global calls to end its weeklong blockade of the Strip and engage in talks over the second phase of the ceasefire agreement